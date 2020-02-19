Indonesia Stock Markey May Extend Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, gathering more than 60 points or 1 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 5,930-point plateau and it may extend its gains again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat in easing coronavirus concerns and a spike in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares and mixed performances from the resource and cement companies.

For the day, the index gained 41.83 points or 0.71 percent to finish at the daily high of 5,928.79 after moving as low as 5,898.70.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia climbed 1.13 percent, while Bank Mandiri jumped 1.60 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia advanced 0.97 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia spiked 1.82 percent, Indosat surged 5.99 percent, Indocement added 0.43 percent, Semen Indonesia shed 0.21 percent, Indofood Suskes dropped 0.70 percent, Bumi Resources tumbled 1.92 percent, Aneka Tambang soared 2.17 percent, Vale Indonesia retreated 1.62 percent, Timah surged 2.16 percent and Bank Central Asia was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Wednesday, erasing losses from the previous session.

The Dow added 115.84 points or 0.40 percent to finish at 29,348.03, while the NASDAQ gained 84.44 points or 0.87 percent to 9,817.18 and the S&P 500 rose 15.86 points or 0.47 percent to 3,386.15.

Easing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak contributed to the strength on Wall Street after Chinese officials reported the lowest number of newly confirmed cases since late January.

A rebound by shares of Apple (AAPL) also generated some positive sentiment, with the tech giant jumping by 1.5 percent after slumping by 1.8 percent on Tuesday.

In economic news, the Labor Department said producer prices increased more than expected in January. Also, the Commerce Department noted a pullback in new residential construction last month.

Toward the end of the trading day, the Federal Reserve released the minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting, which reiterated Fed officials believe leaving interest rates at their current levels is likely to remain appropriate for some time.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Wednesday as concerns about the outlook for energy demand eased after reports said the number of coronavirus cases fell down for a second straight day in China. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March rose $1.24, or 2.4 percent at $53.29 a barrel.

Closer to home, the central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting later today and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 5.00 percent.

