Indonesia Stock Market Tipped To See Additional Strength

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished higher in wo of three trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had stumbled almost 190 points or 4.2 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 4,700-point plateau and it's expected to move higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on easing coronavirus concerns. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were sharply higher and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The JCI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, resource stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index jumped 82.60 points or 1.79 percent to finish at the daily high of 4,706.49 after moving as low as 4,624.21.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia collected 0.45 percent, while Bank Mandiri gathered 2.24 percent, Bank Central Asia rose 0.27 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia spiked 4.01 percent, Indosat soared 4.02 percent, Indocement climbed 1.75 percent, Semen Indonesia sank 0.65 percent, Indofood Suskes added 0.78 percent, Aneka Tambang accelerated 3.74 percent, Vale Indonesia surged 5.91 percent, Timah was up 3.88 percent and Bumi Resources was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened sharply higher on Tuesday and picked up steam as the day progressed, sending the major averages to their best closing levels in a month.

The Dow jumped 558.99 points or 2.39 percent to finish at 23,949.76, while the NASDAQ surged 323.32 points or 3.95 percent to end at 8,515.74 and the S&P 500 spiked 84.43 points or 3.06 percent to 2,846.06.

The rally on Wall Street came as traders were heartened about signs of a flattening of the coronavirus curve after officials such as White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo recently expressed cautious optimism about the pandemic.

Encouraging exports data out of China has also helped ease fears of the pandemic resulting in a deep global recession. Optimism over the upcoming earnings season also provided a lift.

Crude oil prices plummeted Tuesday as mounting concerns about a drop in energy demand due to the virus pandemic outweighed planned output cuts from OPEC and its allies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down $2.30 or 10.3 percent at $20.11 a barrel.

Closer to home, Indonesia will release March figures for import, exports and trade balance later today. In February, imports were worth $11.60 billion and exports were at $13.94 billion for a trade surplus of $2.34 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.