Indonesia Stock Market Tipped To Open Under Pressure

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has moved lower in six straight sessions, plunging almost 530 points or 9.2 percent in that span. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 5,450-point plateau and it faces another negative lead for Monday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets continues to be negative on coronavirus fears, although they're seriously oversold and due for bargain hunting. The European and U.S. markets were down on Friday and now the Asian bourses are tipped to at least open in the red.

The JCI finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares, cement companies and resource stocks.

For the day, the index lost 82.99 points or 1.50 percent to finish at 5,452.70 after trading between 5,288.37 and 5,456.28.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia tumbled 3.94 percent, while Bank Mandiri dropped 1.02 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia shed 0.71 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia jumped 1.45 percent, Indosat fell 0.49 percent, Indocement skidded 2.13 percent, Semen Indonesia retreated 3.68 percent, Indofood Suskes plunged 5.80 percent, Vale Indonesia cratered 6.49 percent, Timah and Aneka Tambang both plummeted 4.17 percent and Bank Central Asia and Bumi Resources were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street remains soft as stock opened lower on Friday and remained that way for most of the day, although the major averages finished well off session lows and the NASDAQ actually crept into the green.

The Dow shed 357.28 points or 1.39 percent to end at 25,409.28, while the NASDAQ rose 0.89 points or 0.01 percent to 8,567.37 and the S&P 500 fell 24.56 points or 0.82 percent to 2,954.20.

For the week, stocks turned in their worst performance since the 2008 financial crisis. The Dow plunged 12.4 percent, while the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ plummeted 11.5 percent and 10.5 percent, respectively.

Stocks regained some ground late in the session after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank will "act as appropriate to support the economy" amid the evolving risks posed by the coronavirus outbreak. Escalating concerns about the outbreak continued to weigh on the markets, however, as the disease continues to spread across the globe.

Crude oil prices fell sharply on Friday, extending recent losses on growing concerns about energy demand due to the coronavirus. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $2.33 or about 5 percent at $44.76 a barrel, the lowest settlement since December 2018.

