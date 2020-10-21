Indonesia Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Red

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in consecutive trading days, slipping almost 30 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just beneath the 5,100-point plateau and it may extend its losing streak on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on concerns over a new wave of the coronavirus and doubts about a new stimulus package to deal with it. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets are expected to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished barely lower on Wednesday as losses from the financials were offset by gains from the resource and cement stocks.

For the day, the index eased 3.39 points or 0.07 percent to finish at 5,096.45 after trading between 5,083.66 and 5,131.51.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia shed 0.42 percent, while Bank Mandiri tanked 2.21 percent, Bank CIMB Niaga lost 0.66 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia jumped 1.46 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia slid 0.31 percent, Bank Central Asia was down 0.43 percent, Indosat added 0.49 percent, Astra International perked 1.45 percent, Indocement climbed 1.04 percent, Semen Indonesia rose 0.26 percent, Indofood Suskes gained 0.71 percent, Astra Agro Lestari sank 0.69 percent, Aneka Tambang surged 6.28 percent, Vale Indonesia soared 3.63 percent, Timah spiked 1.76 percent and United Tractors and Bumi Resources were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks showed a lack of direction on Wednesday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before finally finishing in the red.

The Dow shed 97.97 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 28,210.82, while the NASDAQ lost 31.80 points or 0.28 percent to end at 11,484.69 and the S&P 500 slid 7.56 points or 0.22 percent to close at 3,435.56.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders kept an eye on the latest developments in Washington, as lawmakers try to reach an agreement on a new stimulus bill.

However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell revealed on Tuesday that he has warned the White House not to make a deal before the elections.

Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard urged Congress to pass a new relief bill in a speech at an online conference hosted by the Society of Professional Economists.

Crude oil prices tumbled Wednesday, weighed by concerns over a drop in energy demand following a smaller than expected drop in oil stockpiles and an increase in gasoline inventories. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December were down $1.67 or 4 percent at $40.03 a barrel.

