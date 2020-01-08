Indonesia Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had stumbled almost 50 points or 0.8 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,225-point plateau although it's expected to find renewed support on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares and cement companies, while the resource stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index retreated 53.66 points or 0.85 percent to finish at 6,225.69 after trading between 6,218.13 and 6,250.12.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia tumbled 1.55 percent, while Bank Mandiri skidded 1.32 percent, Bank Central Asia dropped 0.89 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia retreated 1.66 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia shed 0.45 percent, Indosat declined 1.72 percent, Indocement plunged 3.70 percent, Semen Indonesia lost 2.45 percent, Indofood Suskes rose 0.30 percent, Bumi Resources fell 1.45 percent, Aneka Tambang soared 3.43 percent, Vale Indonesia slid 0.56 percent and Timah surged 5.92 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened higher on Wednesday and saw further upside as the day progressed.

The Dow added 161.41 points or 0.56 percent to 28,745.09, while the NASDAQ gained 60.66 points or 0.67 percent to 9.129.24 and the S&P 500 rose 15.87 points or 0.49 percent to 3,253.05.

Buying interest picked up as President Donald Trump delivered a statement responding to last night's attack by Iran, indicating the U.S. would hit Iran with new sanctions but not respond militarily.

The markets also benefited from the release of a report from payroll processor ADP showing much stronger than expected private sector job growth in December.

Crude oil prices declined sharply to four-week lows on Wednesday as worries about U.S.-Iran tensions eased a bit and official data showed an unexpected rise in U.S. crude inventories. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February slipped $3.09 or 4.9 percent at $59.61 a barrel.

