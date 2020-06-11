Indonesia Stock Market Tipped To Extend Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, tumbling more than 210 points or 4.4 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 4,850-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start for Friday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative on concerns for a second wave of Covid-19 and a resulting economic slowdown. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares and resource stocks, while the cement companies offered support.

For the day, the index was down 65.93 points or 1.34 percent to finish at 4,854.75 after trading between 4,812.19 and 4,931.24.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia tumbled 3.15 percent, while Bank Mandiri tanked 4.48 percent, Bank Central Asia skidded 2.07 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia plummeted 6.86 percent, Indocement spiked 2.73 percent, Semen Indonesia soared 2.44 percent, Indofood Suskes fell 0.81 percent, Aneka Tambang retreated 2.52 percent, Vale Indonesia added 0.35 percent, Timah dropped 1.69 percent and Indosat and Bumi Resources were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is brutal as stocks opened sharply lower on Thursday and saw the losses accelerate as the day progressed.

The Dow plummeted 1,861.82 points or 6.90 percent to finish at 25,128.17, while the NASDAQ tumbled 527.62 points or 5.27 percent to end at 9,492.73 and the S&P 500 plunged 188.04 points or 5.89 percent to close at 3,002.10.

The sell-off on Wall Street came amid concerns about a second wave of coronavirus cases, fueling worries that economic reopening caused a spike in infections after the number of hospitalizations since Memorial Day has risen in a dozen states.

Meanwhile, as businesses reopen, the Labor Department reported a continued decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week. A separate report from Labor Department showed a much bigger than expected increase in U.S. producer prices in May.

Crude oil prices plunged sharply on Thursday as reports showing a resurgence in coronavirus cases raised the possibility of another lockdown and a likely drop in energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended down $3.26 or 8.2 percent at $36.34 a barrel.

Closer to home, Indonesia will release May results for its consumer confidence index later today; in April, the index score was 84.8.

