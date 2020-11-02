Indonesia Stock Market Tipped To End Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, sinking almost 30 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just beneath the 5,115-point plateau although it figures to find traction on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive thanks to solid economic data and support from crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets are expected to follow that lead.

The JCI finished slightly lower on Monday as losses from the cement and automobile companies were tempered by support from the resource stocks and a mixed picture from the financials.

For the day, the index slipped 13.10 points or 0.26 percent to finish at 5,115.13 after trading between 5,073.50 and 5,130.69.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia dropped 1.22 percent, while Bank Mandiri soared 3.46 percent, Bank CIMB Niaga skidded 1.32 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia tumbled 1.69 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia collected 0.60 percent, Bank Central Asia added 0.52 percent, Astra International lost 0.46 percent, Indocement fell 0.20 percent, Semen Indonesia plunged 4.70 percent, Indofood Suskes rose 0.36 percent, Astra Agro Lestari tanked 2.53 percent, Aneka Tambang surged 4.27 percent, Vale Indonesia soared 5.43 percent, Timah rallied 3.61 percent and Indosat and Bumi Resources were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened higher on Monday and remained mostly in the green throughout the trading day, cutting into losses from last week.

The Dow jumped 423.45 points or 1.60 percent to finish at 26,925.05, while the NASDAQ added 46.02 points or 0.42 percent to end at 10,957.61 and the S&P 500 rose 40.28 points or 1.23 percent to close at 3,310.24.

The rebound on Wall Street came as traders went bargain hunting, looking to pick up stocks at reduced levels following last week's carnage.

In economic news, the Institute For Supply Management said growth in U.S. manufacturing activity accelerated more than expected in October. Also, the Commerce Department said construction spending in the U.S. increased less than expected in September.

The upside was somewhat limited, however, by caution ahead of tomorrow's presidential election.

Crude oil prices moved sharply higher on Monday as strong economic data from the United States, China and Europe helped to ease concerns about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended up $1.02 or 2.8 percent at $36.81 a barrel.

