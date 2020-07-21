Indonesia Stock Market Set To Add To Its Winnings

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Tuesday wrote a finish to the two-day slide in which it had dropped almost 50 points or 1 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 5,110-point plateau and it's got another green light for Wednesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mostly upbeat on European stimulus news, although technology stocks may see profit taking. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The JCI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, resource stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index jumped 63.60 points or 1.26 percent to finish at 5,114.71 after trading between 5,047.09 and 5,135.56.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia climbed 1.10 percent, while Bank Mandiri soared 3.92 percent, Bank Central Asia advanced 0.98 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia rallied 3.08 percent, Indosat sank 0.39 percent, Indocement spiked 2.50 percent, Semen Indonesia rose 0.26 percent, United Tractors surged 5.03 percent, Indofood Suskes gathered 1.14 percent, Aneka Tambang jumped 5.38 percent, Vale Indonesia gained 4.47 percent, Timah added 3.97 percent and Bumi Resources was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is inconclusive as stocks opened higher on Tuesday, although the NASDAQ slipped into the red for a mixed finish.

The Dow climbed 159.53 points or 0.60 percent to finish at 26,840.40, while the NASDAQ sank 86.73 points or 0.81 percent to end at 10,680.36 and the S&P 500 rose 5.46 points or 0.17 percent to close at 3,257.30.

The markets saw early strength on news that European Union leaders agreed on a package of measures to tackle the exceptional nature of the economic and social situation posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

But the NASDAQ turned negative on profit taking following Tuesday's record close.

The gains on the Dow were fueled by the energy sector as crude oil prices rose sharply and hit a four-month high as worries about the energy demand outlook faded. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended higher by $1.15 or 2.8 percent at $41.96 a barrel.

