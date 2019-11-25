Indonesia Stock Market Poised To Snap Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, sliding almost 85 points or 1.4 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,070-point plateau although it may find traction on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on renewed optimism for a trade deal between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Monday following mixed performances from the financials shares, resource stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index fell 29.48 points or 0.48 percent to finish at 6,070.76 after trading between 6,052.27 and 6,105.10.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia tumbled 1.80 percent, while Bank Mandiri skidded 1.41 percent, Bank Central Asia shed 0.48 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia plunged 1.96 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia retreated 1.90 percent, Indosat soared 2.30 percent, Indocement added 0.88 percent, Semen Indonesia skidded 1.22 percent, Indofood Suskes rose 0.32 percent, Bumi Resources dropped 1.35 percent, Aneka Tambang gained 0.62 percent, Vale Indonesia dipped 0.30 percent and Timah was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks showed a strong move to the upside on Monday, sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 190.85 points or 0.68 percent to 28,066.47, while the NASDAQ spiked 112.60 points or 1.32 percent to finish at 8,632.49 and the S&P 500 rose 23.35 points or 0.75 percent to 3,133.64.

The strength on Wall Street reflected continued optimism about a U.S.-China trade agreement after a tabloid run by China's ruling Communist Party discounted "negative" media reports and said the economic superpowers are "very close" to a phase one deal.

News on the merger-and-acquisition front also generated positive sentiment, as the deals suggest companies remain confident even with the uncertainty created by the U.S.-China trade dispute.

Crude oil prices moved higher Monday as worries about energy demand subsided after positive comments from the U.S. and China raised optimism about a deal between the two countries. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for January ended up $0.24 at $58.01 a barrel.

