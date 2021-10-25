Indonesia Stock Market Poised To Reverse Monday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market turned lower again on Monday, one session after snapping the two-day slide in which it had fallen more than 25 points or 0.4 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,625-point plateau although it's expected to open higher on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to higher, largely riding optimism for earnings as the season progresses. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares, resource stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index shed 18.04 points or 0.27 percent to finish at the daily low of 6,625.70 after peaking at 6,673.52.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia climbed 1.06 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga tumbled 1.87 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia declined 1.34 percent, Bank Mandiri skidded 1.04 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia was down 2.27 percent, Indosat tanked 2.79 percent, Indocement surrendered 1.97 percent, Semen Indonesia plunged 3.11 percent, United Tractors jumped 1.27 percent, Astra International lost 2.02 percent, Astra Agro Lestari added 0.75 percent, Aneka Tambang shed 0.41 percent, Vale Indonesia retreated 1.22 percent, Timah fell 0.31 percent, Bumi Resources gathered 1.35 percent and Bank Central Asia, Indofood Suskes and Energi Mega Persada were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages shook off a soft start on Monday, climbing quickly into the green and finishing solidly higher.

The Dow added 64.13 points or 0.18 percent to finish at 35,741.15, while the NASDAQ spiked 136.51 points or 0.90 percent to close at 15,226.71 and the S&P 500 rose 21.58 points or 0.47 percent to end at 4,566.48.

The strength on Wall Street reflected optimism about more upbeat earnings news, with a slew of big-name companies due to report their quarterly results this week including Facebook (FB), General Electric (GE), UPS (UPS), Alphabet (GOOGL), Coca-Cola (KO), General Motors (GM), McDonald's (MCD), Ford (F), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (APPL), and Exxon Mobil (XOM).

Upbeat earnings news has contributed to a recent upward trend on Wall Street, as most companies have reported better than expected results.

Traders may also have been reluctant to make big moves ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting next week. The Fed is likely to leave interest rates unchanged but could announce plans to begin scaling back its asset purchase program.

Oil futures settled flat Monday as prices fell sharply from the day's high towards the end of the session, with traders weighing supply and demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude for December ended unchanged at $83.76 a barrel after peaking at $85.41 a barrel, a seven-year high earlier in the day.

