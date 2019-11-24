Indonesia Stock Market Poised To End Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, retreating almost 55 points or 0.9 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,100-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside on hopes for a trade deal between the United States and China in the near future. The European and U.S. markets rose on Friday and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Friday following weakness from the resource stocks and mixed performances from the financials and cement companies.

For the day, the index lost 17.12 points or 0.28 percent to finish at 6,100.24 after trading between 6,086.83 and 6,122.48.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia shed 0.51 percent, while Bank Mandiri skidded 1.39 percent, Bank Central Asia collected 0.08 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia lost 0.65 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia fell 0.24 percent, Indocement added 0.76 percent, Semen Indonesia tumbled 1.61 percent, Indofood Suskes dipped 0.31 percent, Bumi Resources sank 1.33 percent, Aneka Tambang retreated 0.61 percent, Vale Indonesia dropped 0.90 percent and Timah and Indosat were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks turned in a lackluster performance Friday, showing a lack of direction but managing to end modestly higher.

The Dow added 109.33 points or 0.39 percent to 27,875.62, while the NASDAQ gained 13.67 points or 0.16 percent to 8,519.88 and the S&P 500 rose 6.75 points or 0.22 percent to 3,110.29. For the week, the Dow fell 0.5 percent, the NASDAQ eased 0.2 percent and the S&P lost 0.3 percent.

The choppy trading on the day came as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves amid lingering uncertainty about a U.S.-China trade deal. Recent reports have suggested the signing of a phase one trade deal could be delayed until next year as U.S. and Chinese officials struggle to reach agreement on core issues.

Traders largely shrugged off a report from the University of Michigan showing a much bigger than expected upward revision to its reading on U.S. consumer sentiment in November.

Crude oil prices slipped on Friday as traders took profits after recent gains. Delays in a trade deal between the U.S. and China and worries about energy demand outlook weighed on prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January fell $0.81 or 1.4 percent at $57.77 a barrel.

