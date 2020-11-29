Indonesia Stock Market May Test Resistance At 5,800 Points

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has climbed higher in back-to-back trading days, gathering more than 100 points or 1.8 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 5,780-point plateau and it's got a positive lead again for Monday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on optimism for a coronavirus vaccine. The European and U.S. markets were up on Friday and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Friday as the financial shares and resource stocks ended mostly in the green.

For the day, the index added 23.42 points or 0.41 percent to finish at 5,783.33 after trading between 5,745.88 and 5,795.84.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia rallied 3.83 percent, while Bank Mandiri skidded 1.12 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia collected 0.79 percent, Bank Central Asia declined 1.47 percent, Indosat advanced 0.86 percent, Indocement sank 1.17 percent, Indofood Suskes climbed 1.04 percent, United Tractors advanced 0.92 percent, Astra International retreated 1.77 percent, Astra Agro Lestari skyrocketed 7.37 percent, Aneka Tambang jumped 1.65 percent, Vale Indonesia climbed 1.08 percent, Timah spiked 2.74 percent, Bumi Resources plummeted 6.58 percent and Bank CIMB Niaga and Semen Indonesia were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks opened higher on Friday and stayed mostly in the green throughout the shortened session, although the Dow slipped briefly into the red before rebounding.

The Dow rose 37.90 points or 0.13 percent to finish at 29.910.37, while the NASDAQ climbed 111.44 points or 0.92 percent to 12,205.85 and the S&P 500 added 8.70 points or 0.24 percent to close at 3,638.35. For the week, the Dow added 2.2 percent, the NASDAQ gained 3 percent and the S&P rose 2.3 percent.

Optimism about a potential coronavirus vaccine has contributed to recent strength on Wall Street, although some questions have been raised about the efficacy of the vaccine being developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca.

Nonetheless, overall trading activity was subdued in the shortened trading session, as many traders remained away from their desks following Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday.

Crude oil futures settled lower on Friday but still managed to post a strong weekly gain. Rising optimism about coronavirus vaccine raised hopes that global energy demand will pick up and lifted crude oil prices in recent sessions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January fell $0.18 or 0.4 percent at $45.53 a barrel. WTI crude oil futures gained 8 percent for the week.

