Indonesia Stock Market May Take Further Damage On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Monday ended the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 155 points or 2.6 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 6,050-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggest consolidation, with investors expected to use a lack of catalysts as a reason to lock in gains following recent strength. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares and cement stocks, while the resource companies were mixed.

For the day, the index lost 33.72 points or 0.55 percent to finish at 6,052.54 after trading between 6,031.83 and 6,097.00.

Among the actives, Bank Negara Indonesia declined 1.26 percent, while Bank Central Asia eased 0.08 percent, Bank Mandiri skidded 1.19 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia collected 0.92 percent, Indosat tumbled 1.92 percent, Indocement plunged 3.26 percent, Semen Indonesia surrendered 2.11 percent, Indofood Suskes advanced 0.75 percent, United Tractors added 0.57 percent, Astra International lost 0.95 percent, Astra Agro Lestari tanked 2.51 percent, Aneka Tambang retreated 2.09 percent, Vale Indonesia dropped 0.92 percent, Timah gained 0.64 percent, Energi Mega Persada advanced 0.93 percent and Bumi Resources, Bank Danamon Indonesia and Bank CIMB Niaga were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened in the red and stayed there throughout the session, pulling back from recent highs.

The Dow shed 123.04 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 34,077.63, while the NASDAQ dropped 137.58 points or 0.98 percent to end at 13,914.77 and the S&P 500 sank 22.21 points or 0.53 percent to close at 4,163.26.

The lower open on Wall Street was profit taking in reaction to some of the markets hitting fresh record closing highs last week.

Mixed earnings news didn't give investors a reason to start buying, so the markets saw little movement after their slow start.

Crude oil futures ended higher Monday as prices moved higher amid expectations of a drop in global crude supply. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended higher by $0.25 or 0.4 percent at $63.38 a barrel.

Closer to home, the central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting later today and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 3.50 percent, while the deposit facility rate (2.75 percent) and lending facility rate (4.25 percent) are also expected to be unchanged.

