Indonesia Stock Market May Take Further Damage

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, sliding more than 90 points or 1.5 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just shy of the 6,140-point plateau and it's expected to extend its losses on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on growing concern for the world economy. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow that lead.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares, cement companies and resource stocks.

For the day, the index sank 30.85 points or 0.50 percent to finish at 6,138.25 after trading between 6,134.77 and 6,176.61.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia tumbled 2.95 percent, while Bank Mandiri skidded 1.08 percent, Bank Central Asia shed 0.49 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia dropped 1.02 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia retreated 1.21 percent, Indosat lost 0.70 percent, Indocement eased 0.13 percent, Semen Indonesia plunged 3.03 percent, Indofood Suskes sank 0.97 percent, Aneka Tambang declined 2.05 percent, Vale Indonesia plummeted 3.70 percent, Timah fell 1.04 percent and Bumi Resources was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks failed to sustain an early move to the upside on Tuesday, slipping into the red with the losses accelerating as the day progressed.

The Dow shed 343.79 points or 1.28 percent to 26,573.04, while the NASDAQ lost 90.65 points or 1.13 percent to 7,908.68 and the S&P 500 fell 36.49 points or 1.23 percent to 2,940.25.

The downturn by stocks came followed a report from the Institute for Supply Management noting continued contraction in U.S. manufacturing activity in September. With the unexpected drop, the index fell to its lowest level since June 2009, the last month of the Great Recession.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump blamed the weak manufacturing data on the Federal Reserve, which he blasted as pathetic in a post on Twitter.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Tuesday as weak economic data from across the globe continued to raise concerns about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended down $0.45 or 0.8 percent at $53.62 a barrel, after having advanced to $54.84 earlier in the session.

