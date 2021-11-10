Indonesia Stock Market May Spin Its Wheels On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, gathering more than 100 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,680-point plateau although the rally is likely to stall on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests consolidation on inflation concerns and a drop in crude oil prices. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The JCI finished slightly higher on Wednesday following mixed performances from the financial shares and the resource stocks.

For the day, the index gained 13.22 points or 0.20 percent to finish at the daily high of 6,683.15 after moving as low as 6,651.80.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia collected 0.39 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga shed 0.47 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia rose 0.35 percent, Bank Central Asia slid 0.33 percent, Bank Mandiri soared 4.00 percent, Indosat skidded 1.06 percent, Indocement dropped 0.99 percent, Semen Indonesia sank 0.78 percent, Indofood Suskes retreated 1.18 percent, United Tractors tumbled 2.17 percent, Astra International surged 5.56 percent, Astra Agro Lestari fell 0.23 percent, Timah advanced 0.96 percent, Bumi Resources declined 1.39 percent and Aneka Tambang, Vale Indonesia, Energi Mega Persada and Bank Rakyat Indonesia were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened slightly lower on Wednesday but saw the losses accelerate as the day progressed to finish solidly under water.

The Dow tumbled 240.04 points or 0.66 percent to finish at 36,079.94, while the NASDAQ plunged 263.84 points or 1.66 percent to close at 15,622.71 and the S&P 500 sank 38.54 points or 0.82 percent to end at 4,646.71.

Concerns about inflation contributed to the weakness on Wall Street after the Labor Department released a report showing consumer prices increased by more than expected in October, lifting the annual rate of price growth to its highest level in over thirty years.

The acceleration in the rate of consumer price inflation raised concerns about the outlook for interest rates even though the Federal Reserve has signaled it will not be in a hurry to begin raising rates.

Also, a separate report from the Labor Department showed another modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Wednesday, snapping a three-day winning streak after data showed an increase in U.S. crude stockpiles last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down by $2.81 or 3.3 percent at $81.34 a barrel.

