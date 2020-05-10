Indonesia Stock Market May Snap Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in back-to-back trading days, sliding more than 30 points or 0.7 percent in that span. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just beneath the 4,600-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, thanks to expectations of easing Covid-19 restrictions and hopes for additional stimulus following weak U.S. employment data. The European and U.S. markets were up on Friday and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished slightly lower on Friday following losses from the telecoms, support from the resource stocks and a mixed picture from the financial sector.

For the day, the index fell 11.36 points or 0.25 percent to finish at 4,597.43 after trading between 4,586.74 and 4,630.59.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia collected 0.40 percent, while Bank Mandiri advanced 0.96 percent, Bank Central Asia retreated 2.05 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia shed 0.78 percent, Indosat sank 2.38 percent, Indofood Suskes jumped 1.92 percent, Aneka Tambang surged 7.00 percent, Vale Indonesia skyrocketed 9.19 percent, Timah soared 7.45 percent and Semen Indonesia, Indocement and Bumi Resources were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened sharply higher on Friday and extended gains as the session progressed.

The Dow soared 455.43 points or 1.91 percent to finish at 24,331.32, while the NASDAQ spiked 141.66 points or 1.58 percent to 9,121.32 and the S&P 500 jumped 48.61 points or 1.69 percent to end at 2,929.80. For the week, the Dow jumped 3.5 percent, the NASDAQ surged 6 percent and the S&P gained 2.6 percent.

The rally on Wall Street came even though the Labor Department reported a record nosedive in U.S. employment in April - although it still was not as bad as feared and may prompt further stimulus.

Crude oil prices moved sharply higher on Friday amid a slight improvement in demand for petroleum products. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $1.19 or 5.1 percent at $24.74 a barrel.

Closer to home, Indonesia will provide Q1 numbers for its current account later today. In the three months prior, the current account deficit was $8.12 billion, while the capital account surplus was $13 million and the financial account surplus was $12.37 billion.

