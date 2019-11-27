Indonesia Stock Market May Snap Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in five straight sessions, sliding more than 130 points or 2.1 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,025-point plateau although it's due for a positive bounce on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on growing optimism for a trade deal between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are predicted to follow that lead.

The JCI finished slightly lower on Wednesday following losses from the resource and cement stocks, while the financials were mixed.

For the day, the index dipped 3.15 point or 0.05 percent to finish at 6,023.04 after trading between 6,002.99 and 6,052.49.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia tumbled 2.12 percent, while Bank Mandiri shed 0.36 percent, Bank Central Asia added 0.24 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia lost 0.33 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia collected 0.48 percent, Indosat plunged 2.26 percent, Indocement skidded 1.62 percent, Semen Indonesia dipped 0.21 percent, Bumi Resources plummeted 5.71 percent, Aneka Tambang plunged 3.70 percent, Vale Indonesia sank 2.47 percent, Timah cratered 3.21 percent and Indofood Suskes was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Wednesday, extending recent gains and sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 42.32 points or 0.15 percent to 28,164.00, while the NASDAQ gained 57.24 points or 0.66 percent to 8,705.17 and the S&P 500 rose 13.11 points or 0.42 percent to 3,153.63.

The markets continued to benefit from optimism about a potential U.S.-China trade deal after both sides hinted at progress.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said durable goods orders unexpectedly rebounded in October, while GDP was also upwardly revised. Also, the Commerce Department said personal income was nearly flat in October, although personal spending rose in line with estimates.

Oil prices dipped on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration noted an unexpected increase in crude oil inventories. Crude for January delivery fell $0.30 or 0.5 percent to $58.11 a barrel after moving higher over the two previous days.

