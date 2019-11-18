Indonesia Stock Market May See Mild Support On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market headed south again on Monday, one session after it had snapped the two-day slide in which it had fallen more than 80 points or 1.3 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,120-point plateau although it may bounce slightly higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests little movement among a lack of definitive catalysts. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were slightly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The JCI finished slightly lower on Monday following losses from the cement companies and a mixed picture from the financial and resource sectors.

For the day, the index eased 5.72 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 6,122.62 after trading between 6,098.08 and 6,134.31.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia tumbled 2.23 percent, while Bank Mandiri collected 0.36 percent, Bank Central Asia rose 0.08 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia shed 0.34 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia added 0.73 percent, Indosat gained 0.64 percent, Indocement skidded 1.38 percent, Semen Indonesia sank 1.96 percent, Indofood Suskes climbed 1.27 percent, Bumi Resources advanced 1.30 percent, Aneka Tambang lost 0.61 percent, Vale Indonesia plunged 2.08 percent and Timah was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as stocks shrugged off early weakness Monday and managed to end slightly in the green at fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 31.26 points or 0.11 percent to 28,036.15, while the NASDAQ gained 9.11 points or 0.11 percent to 8,549.94 and the S&P 500 rose 1.55 points or 0.05 percent to 3,122.01.

Stocks initially moved to the downside after a tweet from CNBC's Beijing Bureau Chief Eunice Yoon suggested Chinese officials have grown pessimistic about the chances for a trade deal.

However, traders have shown a predilection for taking upbeat reports about the trade talks at face value while shrugging off the negative news. The prevailing optimism about an eventual trade deal has led to a steady upward trend on Wall Street.

In economic news, the National Association of Home Builders said homebuilder confidence ebbed in November.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Monday due to excess supply in the market and on uncertainty over a potential trade deal between the U.S. and China. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for December ended down $0.67 or 1.2 percent at $57.05 a barrel.

