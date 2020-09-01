Indonesia Stock Market May See Continued Support

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Tuesday ended the two-day slide in which it had surrendered more than 130 points or 2.6 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 5,310-point plateau and it's expected to open higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with technology and oil stocks expected to lead the way. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The JCI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, cement companies and resource stocks.

For the day, the index jumped 72.19 points or 1.38 percent to finish at the daily high of 5,310.68 after moving as low as 5,219.21.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia skidded 1.10 percent, while Bank Mandiri spiked 2.94 percent, Bank CIMB Niaga jumped 1.84 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia collected 1.47 percent, Indocement accelerated 2.74 percent, Semen Indonesia soared 4.27 percent, Indofood Suskes rose 0.33 percent, Astra Agro Lestari rallied 2.21 percent, Aneka Tambang added 2.44 percent, Vale Indonesia advanced 3.17 percent, Timah surged 3.77 percent and Indosat and Bumi Resources were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Tuesday, sending the NASDAQ and S&P 500 to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow jumped 215.61 points or 0.76 percent to finish at 28,645.66m while the NASDAQ soared 164.21 points or 1.39 percent to end at 11,939.67 and the S&P 500 gained 26.34 points or 0.75 percent to close at 3,526.65.

Technology stocks saw continued strength, with Apple (AAPL) leading the sector higher after Monday's stock split. Shares of Zoom Video (ZM) also spiked after the video conferencing company reported better than expected Q2 results and raised its full-year guidance.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said manufacturing activity in the U.S. expanded at a faster rate in August. Also, the Commerce Department reported that construction spending inched up less than expected in July.

Crude oil futures settled modestly higher Tuesday ahead of weekly inventory data, giving back early gains as traders weighed demand and supply levels in the energy market. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October gained $0.15 or 0.4 percent to settle at $42.76 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.