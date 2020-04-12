Indonesia Stock Market May See Additional Support

(RTTNews) - Ahead of the Good Friday holiday, the Indonesia stock market had snapped the two-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 180 points or 3.8 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 4,650-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic on hopes for stimulus to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. markets were closed for Good Friday, as were many of the European bourses - and the Asian markets are now tipped to see mild upside.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the resource and cement stocks, while the financials came in mixed.

For the day, the index added 22.38 points or 0.48 percent to finish at 4,649.08 after trading between 4,562.90 and 4,669.71.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia collected 0.48 percent, while Bank Mandiri tumbled 2.10 percent, Bank Central Asia shed 0.71 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia lost 0.50 percent, Indosat jumped 1.82 percent, Indocement added 0.43 percent, Semen Indonesia spiked 2.21 percent, Indofood Suskes accelerated 2.00 percent, Vale Indonesia soared 2.71 percent, Timah surged 2.04 percent and Bumi Resources and Aneka Tambang were unchanged.

There is no lead from Wall Street, and most of the European markets were closed as well - although there was some optimism generated by the latest economic rescue package from the Eurogroup.

Eurozone finance ministers have agreed an emergency plan to mitigate the downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The agreement will establish Pandemic Crisis Support package with a size close to EUR 240 billion, which is about 2 percent of GDP. This will be available to all members of the European Stability Mechanism, a bailout fund.

In addition, there are more stimulus measures under discussion in the United States as well to help prop up the world's largest economy.

Crude oil prices plummeted again on Friday, despite production cuts to be implemented by OPEC and its allies to counter plummeting demand. West Texas Intermediate sank $2.33 or 9.29 percent to $22.76, with possible U.S. tariffs on the horizon.

