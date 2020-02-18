Indonesia Stock Market May Run Out Of Steam

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished higher in back-to-back trading days, gathering more than 20 points or 0.3 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 5,885-point plateau although it's expected to spin its wheels on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation on disappointing earnings news. The European markets and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the cement and resources stocks, plus a mixed picture from the financial sector.

For the day, the index added 19.44 points or 0.33 percent to finish at 5,886.96 after trading between 5,855.92 and 5,907.14.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia soared 2.60 percent, while Bank Mandiri shed 0.32 percent, Bank Central Asia lost 0.37 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia collected 0.98 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia skidded 1.57 percent, Indosat soared 5.85 percent, Indocement spiked 2.68 percent, Semen Indonesia jumped 1.73 percent, Indofood Suskes slid 0.70 percent, Bumi Resources accelerated 1.96 percent, Aneka Tambang gained 1.47 percent, Timah advanced 2.96 percent and United Tractors and Vale Indonesia were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened in the red on Tuesday and stayed there most of day, although the NASDAQ peeked above the unchanged line at the session's end.

The Dow shed 165.89 points or 0.56 percent to end at 29,232.19, while the NASDAQ rose 1.57 points or 0.02 percent to 9,732.74 and the S&P 500 fell 9.87 points or 0.29 percent to 3,370.29.

The weakness on Wall Street came after tech giant Apple (AAPL) warned of weaker than previously forecast second quarter revenue. Apple expects to miss its forecast for Q2 due to lower iPhone production and weak Chinese demand as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Disappointing earnings news from Walmart (WMT) also weighed on the markets after the retail giant reported weaker than expected fourth quarter results and provided disappointing guidance.

In economic news, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said growth in New York manufacturing activity saw a notable acceleration in February. A separate report from the National Association of Home Builders showed a slight deterioration in homebuilder confidence in February.

Crude oil futures ended flat on Tuesday with traders weighing the impact of the coronavirus on global energy demand and OPEC and allies' move on production cuts. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for March ended at $52.05 a barrel, unchanged from previous close.

