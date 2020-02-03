Indonesia Stock Market May Regain 5,900-Point Level

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has moved lower in three straight trading days, dropping more than 230 points or 4 percent in that span. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 5,885-point plateau although it figures to move higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with bargain hunting expected after heavy selling over the past week due to coronavirus fears. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Monday as losses from the financial shares and resource stocks were mitigated by support from the cement companies.

For the day, the index dropped 55.88 points or 0.94 percent to finish at 5,884.17 after trading between 5,877.20 and 5,942.78.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia fell 0.29 percent, while Bank Mandiri shed 0.66 percent, Bank Central Asia lost 0.62 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia skidded 1.04 percent, Indosat plunged 5.24 percent, Indocement soared 2.43 percent, Semen Indonesia added 0.42 percent, Indofood Suskes sank 1.92 percent, Aneka Tambang slid 0.69 percent, Vale Indonesia surged 2.85 percent, Timah tumbled 2.82 percent and Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Bumi Resources were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened higher on Monday, faded as the day progressed but still ended firmly in the green.

The Dow advanced 143.78 points or 0.51 percent to finish at 28,399.81, while the NASDAQ gained 122.47 points or 1.34 percent to 9,273.40 and the S&P 500 rose 23.40 points or 0.73 percent to 3,248.92.

Bargain hunting contributed to the early strength on Wall Street, with traders picking up stocks at reduced levels on the heels of the steep drop seen in previous sessions.

Adding to the positive sentiment, the Institute for Supply Management noted unexpected expansion in U.S. manufacturing activity in January.

Buying interest waned over the course of the session, however, as traders seemed reluctant to get back into the markets amid lingering concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

Crude oil prices dropped Monday on continued concerns about the outlook for energy demand amid the rapid spread of coronavirus. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for March dropped $1.45 or 2.8 percent to $50.11 a barrel, the lowest finish in more than a year.

