Indonesia Stock Market May Lose Support At 6,200 Points

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, sliding more than 70 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,205-point plateau and it's looking at a soft start again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation on continuing concerns over the world economy. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and flat and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Monday following weakness from the resource stocks and mixed performances from the financial shares and cement companies.

For the day, the index fell 25.27 points or 0.41 percent to finish at 6,206.20 after trading between 6,197.39 and 6,247.58.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia collected 0.86 percent, while Bank Mandiri dropped 1.06 percent, Bank Central Asia added 0.58 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia shed 0.98 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia rose 0.48 percent, Indosat plunged 3.74 percent, Indocement was up 0.12 percent, Semen Indonesia tumbled 2.72 percent, Indofood Suskes sank 0.65 percent, Unilever spiked 2.49 percent, Bumi Resources lost 1.06 percent, Aneka Tambang retreated 0.94 percent, Vale Indonesia fell 1.04 percent and Timah plummeted 2.68 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is of no help as stocks showed a lack of direction on Monday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending mixed.

The Dow added 14.92 points or 0.06 percent to 26,949.99, while the NASDAQ lost 5.21 points or 0.06 percent to 8,112.46 and the S&P 500 fell 0.29 points or 0.01 percent to 2,991.78.

The lackluster performance on Wall Street came as traders continued to express uneasiness about the global economic outlook following the release of disappointing European economic data.

Waning optimism about a potential U.S.-China trade deal also weighed on the markets after the Chinese cut short a visit to the U.S. last week and President Donald Trump indicated he is not in a hurry to reach an agreement.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Monday due to possible drop in crude oil supply following recent attacks on Saudi oil facilities. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended up $0.55 or 1 percent at $58.64 a barrel.

