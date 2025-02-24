Indonesia Stock Market May Give Up Support At 6,700 Points

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market headed south again on Monday, one session after ending the two-day losing streak in which it had given up more than 85 points or 1.2 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just beneath the 6,750-point plateau and it's looking at a soft start again on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on growing U.S. tariff concerns. The European and U.S. markets were mostly lower and the Asian markets are also expected to open under pressure. The JCI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the telecoms, financial shares and cement companies, while the resource stocks were mixed. For the day, the index lost 53.40 points or 0.78 percent to finish at 6,749.60 after trading between 6,732.41 and 6,818.79. Among the actives, Bank CIMB Niaga tumbled 1.74 percent, while Bank Mandiri dropped 0.99 percent, Bank Danamon Indonesia skidded 1.19 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia 2.33 percent, Bank Central Asia sank 0.83 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia collected 0.77 percent, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison surrendered 3.18 percent, Indocement stumbled 2.44 percent, Semen Indonesia fell 0.36 percent, Indofood Sukses Makmur rallied 2.60 percent, United Tractors jumped 1.73 percent, Astra International slumped 1.05 percent, Energi Mega Persada plunged 3.81 percent, Aneka Tambang improved 1.23 percent, Jasa Marga retreated 1.44 percent, Vale Indonesia plummeted 3.61 percent, Timah strengthened 1.46 percent, Bumi Resources declined 1.82 percent and Bank Maybank Indonesia and Astra Agro Lestari were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened higher on Monday but faded quickly and finished mixed.

The Dow added 33.19 points or 0.08 percent to finish at 43,461.21, while the NASDAQ tumbled 237.08 points or 1.21 percent to close at 19,286.93 and the S&P 500 sank 29.88 points or 0.50 percent to end at 5,983.25.

The NASDAQ and the S&P 500 ended the day firmly in the red after President Donald Trump said previously delayed tariffs on Canada and Mexico are "going forward on time." The volatility on Wall Street also came as traders looked ahead to the release of earnings news from Nvidia (NVDA). The AI darling and market leader is scheduled to release its fourth quarter results after the close of trading on Wednesday.

Oil prices climbed higher on Monday as fresh sanctions by the United States on Iran raised the possibility of a drop in global supplies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April settled higher by $0.30 at $70.70 a barrel.

