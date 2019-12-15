Indonesia Stock Market May Flirt With 6,200-Point Mark

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Friday halted the three-day slide in which it had fallen almost 55 points or 0.9 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,200-point plateau and it may find additional support on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on trade deal news, although it may already be largely priced in. The European and U.S. markets were up on Friday and now the Asian bourses are tipped to at least open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares, resource stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index gained 57.92 points or 0.94 percent to finish at the daily high of 6,197.32 after moving as low as 6,167.64.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia accelerated 2.95 percent, while Bank Mandiri climbed 1.03 percent, Bank Central Asia rose 0.32 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia jumped 1.66 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia collected 0.71 percent, Indosat spiked 2.97 percent, Indocement soared 2.56 percent, Semen Indonesia gathered 2.50 percent, Indofood Suskes advanced 1.64 percent, Aneka Tambang perked 1.80 percent, Vale Indonesia surged 3.87 percent, Timah increased 1.23 percent and Bumi Resources was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks were lackluster on Friday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before closing roughly flat.

The Dow added 3.33 points or 0.01 percent to 28,135.38, while the NASDAQ gained 17.56 points or 0.20 percent to 8,734.88 and the S&P 500 rose 0.23 points or 0.01 percent to 3,168.80. For the week, the Dow added 0.4 percent, the NASDAQ climbed 0.9 percent and the S&P rose 0.7 percent.

The choppy trading on Wall Street as U.S. and Chinese officials announced a long-awaited agreement on a phase one trade deal. Traders breathed a sigh of relief but seemed reluctant to make more significant moves amid a lack of clarity about the details of the agreement.

Optimism that the U.S. and China would eventually reach an agreement has helped prop up the markets in recent months, and traders may be wary of pushing stocks higher now that the deal is finally almost done.

Crude oil prices moved higher Friday, as worries about the outlook for energy demand subsided on reports pf progress in a trade deal between the U.S. and China. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended up $0.89 or 1.5 percent at $60.07 a barrel, the highest since mid-September.

Closer to home, Indonesia will release November data for imports, exports and trade balance later today. In October, imports were worth $14.77 billion and exports were at $14.93 billion for a trade surplus of $161.3 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.