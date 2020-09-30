Indonesia Stock Market May Find Traction On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, sinking more than 75 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 4,870-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed, with coronavirus concerns offset by a surge in crude oil prices. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The JCI finished slightly lower on Wednesday following losses from the resource stocks and a mixed picture from the financial sector.

For the day, the index eased 9.06 points or 0.19 percent to finish at 4,870.04 after trading between 4,841.36 and 4,903.86.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia dropped 0.91 percent, while Bank Mandiri tanked 2.27 percent, Bank CIMB Niaga collected 0.70 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia retreated 1.55 percent, Indosat skidded 1.49 percent, Indocement fell 0.24 percent, Semen Indonesia advanced 0.82 percent, Indofood Suskes spiked 2.14 percent, Astra Agro Lestari rallied 3.83 percent, Aneka Tambang sank 1.40 percent, Vale Indonesia tumbled 1.66 percent and Timah and Bumi Resources were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened higher on Wednesday, saw some volatility as the day progressed but still ended firmly in the green.

The Dow spiked 329.04 points or 1.20 percent to finish at 27,781.70, while the NASDAQ climbed 82.26 points or 0.74 percent to end at 11,167.51 and the S&P 500 gained 27.53 points or 0.83 percent to close at 3,363.00.

The volatility late in the trading day came amid uncertainty about a potential agreement on a new coronavirus stimulus bill after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Republicans and Democrats remain far apart on a deal.

However, stocks rebounded as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi failed to reach an agreement but indicated talks would continue.

The markets also benefited from some upbeat U.S. economic data, including a report from payroll processor ADP showing private sector jobs surged more than expected in September. The National Association of Realtors also reported that pending home sales jumped to a record high in August.

Crude oil prices rebounded on Wednesday as data showed a sharp drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended up $0.93 or 2.4 percent at $40.22 a barrel.

Closer to home, Indonesia will release September data for consumer prices and also see its Q2 results for business confidence later today. Overall inflation is expected to ease 0.01 percent on month and gain 1.53 percent on year after falling 0.05 percent on month and gaining 1.32 percent on year in August. The business confidence index had a score of 102.90 in the previous three months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.