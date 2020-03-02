Indonesia Stock Market May Finally Stop The Bleeding

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in seven straight sessions, plunging almost 620 points or 11 percent in that span. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 5,360-point plateau although it figures to have bottomed out ahead of Tuesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on hopes for stimulus following weeks of heavy selling. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were sharply higher and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The JCI finished sharply lower again on Monday following losses from the financial shares and cement companies, although the resource companies offered support.

For the day, the index plunged 91.46 points or 1.68 percent to finish at 5,361.25 after trading between 5,354.62 and 5,491.13.

Among the actives, Bank Mandiri retreated 4.47 percent, while Bank Central Asia sank 3.34 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia tumbled 3.91 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia plunged5.01 percent, Indosat spiked 2.45 percent, Indocement shed 2.18 percent, Semen Indonesia fell 0.72 percent, Indofood Suskes accelerated 2.69 percent, Aneka Tambang jumped 1.74 percent, Vale Indonesia soared 2.04 percent and Timah, Bank Danamon Indonesia and Bumi Resources were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks rebounded on Monday from the worst session since the 2008 financial crisis.

The Dow surged 1,293.96 points or 5.09 percent to end at 26,703.32, while the NASDAQ soared 384.80 points or 4.49 percent to 8,952.17 and the S&P 500 spiked 136.01 points or 4.60 percent to 3,090.23.

The rebound on Wall Street was due to bargain hunting, with traders picking up stocks at reduced levels following the sell-off in recent sessions. Traders also seem optimistic about central banks around the world taking action to counteract the impact of the coronavirus on the global economy.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management reported a slight expansion in manufacturing activity in February. A separate report from the Commerce Department showed construction spending in the U.S. jumped by much more than expected in January.

Crude oil prices rallied sharply on Monday as traders bet on hopes that OPEC and its allies will significantly cut crude production. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended up $1.99 or 4.5 percent at $46.75 a barrel.

