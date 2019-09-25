Indonesia Stock Market May Extend Wednesday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Wednesday ended the four-day slide in which it had fallen more than 140 points or 2.4 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,145-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is firm as the impeachment drama starts to unfold in Washington. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The JCI finished slightly higher on Wednesday following gains from the food companies, weakness from the cement and resource stocks and a mixed picture from the financials.

For the day, the index rose 8.80 points or 0.14 percent to finish at the daily high of 6,146.40 after moving as low as 6,086.00.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia climbed 1.07 percent, while Bank Mandiri shed 0.72 percent, Bank Central Asia eased 0.17 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia collected 0.34 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia lost 0.73 percent, Indosat plunged 3.99 percent, Indocement plummeted 4.00 percent, Semen Indonesia fell 0.41 percent, Indofood Suskes added 0.33 percent, Aneka Tambang sank 0.49 percent, Vale Indonesia tumbled 1.65 percent and Timah and Bumi Resources were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks showed a lack of direction Wednesday before moving firmly into positive territory.

The Dow added 162.94 points or 0.61 percent to finish at 26,970.71, the NASDAQ spiked 83.76 points or 1.05 percent to 8,077.38 and the S&P 500 rose 18.27 points or 0.62 percent to 2,984.87.

Stocks moved to the upside in reaction to the release of the memorandum of President Donald Trump's controversial call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as impeachment proceedings continue.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said U.S. new home sales rebounded strongly in August following a sharp pullback a month prior.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Wednesday after data showed a jump in U.S. crude inventories for a second straight week. West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil futures for November ended down $0.80 or 1.4 percent at $56.49 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.