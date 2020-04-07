Indonesia Stock Market May Extend Tuesday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Tuesday halted the three-day winning streak in which it had spiked almost 350 points or 7.7 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 4,780-point plateau and it may take further damage on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft thanks to plummeting crude oil prices, while profit taking is also likely on the docket. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets are predicted to follow the latter lead.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the cement companies and mixed performances from the financials and resource stocks.

For the day, the index fell 33.19 points or 0.69 percent to finish at 4,778.64 after trading between 4,721.72 and 4,975.54.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia tumbled 2.61 percent, while Bank Mandiri skidded 1.44 percent, Bank Central Asia dropped 1.39 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia collected 0.47 percent, Indosat plunged 5.50 percent, Indocement sank 4.25 percent, Semen Indonesia dipped 0.31 percent, Indofood Suskes retreated 2.97 percent, Aneka Tambang surged 2.78 percent, Vale Indonesia plummeted 6.10 percent, Timah jumped 1.94 percent, Perusahaan Gas Negara soared 2.23 percent and Bumi Resources was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is slightly soft as stocks opened sharply higher on Tuesday but faded as the day progressed, sending the major averages slightly into the red.

The Dow eased 26.13 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 22,653.86, while the NASDAQ lost 25.98 points or 0.33 percent to 7,887.26 and the S&P 500 fell 4.27 points or 0.16 percent to end at 2,659.41.

The initial strength on Wall Street came as traders reacted to recent signs that the spread of the coronavirus is slowing in hot spots such as New York.

But buying interest waned shortly after the start of trading, however, with traders taking profits after seeing Monday's strong rally as overdone.

Crude oil futures ended sharply lower Tuesday after the Energy Information Administration lowered its forecast for crude oil prices for the year. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down $2.45 or 9.4 percent at $23.63 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.