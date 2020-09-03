Indonesia Stock Market May Extend Thursday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Thursday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had jumped almost 75 points or 1.5. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 5,280-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative, with oil and technology stocks expected to lead the way lower after sharp gains in recent weeks. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the cement companies and mixed performances from the financial shares and resource stocks.

For the day, the index shed 31.16 points or 0.59 percent to finish at 5,280.81 after trading between 5,242.17 and 5,331.17.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia tumbled 1.90 percent, while Bank Mandiri skidded 1.65 percent, Bank CIMB Niaga shed 0.61 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia rallied 2.39 percent, Indosat climbed 1.29 percent, Indocement plunged 3.86 percent, Semen Indonesia retreated 1.64 percent, Indofood Suskes fell 0.32 percent, Astra Agro Lestari jumped 1.82 percent, Aneka Tambang plunged 2.35 percent, Vale Indonesia declined 1.76 percent, Timah gained 0.61 percent and Bumi Resources surged 4.00 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is firmly negative as stocks showed a substantial move to the downside on Thursday as investors cashed in on recent gains.

The Dow plunged 807.77 points or 2.78 percent to finish at 28,292.73, while the NASDAQ plummeted 598.34 points or 4.96 percent to end at 11,458.10 and the S&P 500 tumbled 125.78 points or 3.51 percent to close at 3,455.06.

The sell-off on Wall Street largely reflected profit taking as traders looked to cash in on the recent strength in the markets. Stocks had been trending higher over the past several weeks, leading some analysts to suggest the recovery by the markets has been overdone.

In a marked reversal from recent sessions, tech stocks led the markets lower, as reflected by the nosedive by the NASDAQ.

In economic news, the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week. Also, the Institute for Supply Management saw a modest slowdown in the pace of growth in service sector activity in August.

Crude oil prices recovered after an early sharp fall on Thursday but still ended in the red on concerns about the pace of economic recovery and the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended down $0.14 or 0.3 percent at $41.37 a barrel.

