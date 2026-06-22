Indonesia Stock Market May Extend Monday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market headed south again on Monday, one session after ending the two-day slide in which it had given up more than 85 points or 1.2 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 6,115-point plateau and it may take further damage on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower amid weakness from technology shares and concerns about the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were mixed to lower and the Asian bourses figure to also open to the downside.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares and mixed performances from the resource and cement companies.

For the day, the index sank 60.45 points or 0.98 percent to finish t 6,116.69 after trading between 6,052.94 and 6,226.72.

Among the actives, Bank CIMB Niaga shed 0.62 percent, while Bank Mandiri tumbled 2.09 percent, Bank Danamon Indonesia collected 0.24 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia plunge 4.90 percent, Bank Central Asia skidded 1.19 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia tanked 2.05 percent, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison rose 0.29 percent, Indocement lost 0.50 percent, Semen Indonesia vaulted 1.39 percent, United Tractors retreated 1.54 percent, Astra International declined 1.66 percent, Energi Mega Persada added 0.36 percent, Astra Agro Lestari sank 0.81 percent, Antam rallied 3.14 percent, Vale Indonesia jumped 1.97 percent, Timah surged 7.45 percent, Bumi Resources cratered 3.57 percent and Indofood Sukses Makmur was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened slightly higher but quickly headed south before finishing mixed.

The Dow climbed 148.01 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 51,712.71, while the NASDAQ tumbled 351.33 points or 1.32 percent to close at 26,166.60 and the S&P 500 sank 27.79 points or 0.37 percent to end at 7,472.79.

The slump by the NASDAQ came amid weakness among technology stocks, with shares of SpaceX (SPCX) plummeting by 16.4 percent. An increase by treasury yields weighed on tech stocks, as the yield on the two-year note reaches its highest levels in over a year.

Concerns about the outlook for interest rates drove yields higher ahead of the release of key inflation data later in the week.

Traders seem worried that an acceleration in the pace of inflation as a result of President Donald Trump's war with Iran could lead the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates later this year.

Crude oil prices plunged on Monday even though the Iranian military says it has again closed off the Strait of Hormuz, although there are reports of commercial vessels are operating freely in the strait. West Texas Intermediate crude for July delivery was down $1.63 or 2.13 percent at $74.97 per barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.