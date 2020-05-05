Indonesia Stock Market May Extend Its Gains

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market climbed higher again on Tuesday, one session after it had snapped the four-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 220 points or 4.9 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 4,630-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on easing Covid-19 concerns and a spike in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the resource stocks and a mixed picture from the financial sector.

For the day, the index added 24.65 points or 0.54 percent to finish at 4,630.13 after trading between 4,605.49 and 4,667.79.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia added 0.81 percent, while Bank Mandiri skidded 1.63 percent, Bank Central Asia collected 1.25 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia tumbled 2.04 percent, Indocement sank 0.69 percent, Semen Indonesia fell 0.33 percent, Indofood Suskes dropped 1.14 percent, Aneka Tambang climbed 1.21 percent, Vale Indonesia spiked 1.89 percent, Timah accelerated 1.74 percent and Indosat and Bumi Resources were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened higher on Tuesday and remained in the green throughout the session, extending gains from the previous session.

The Dow added 133.33 points or 0.56 percent to finish at 23,883.09, while the NASDAQ jumped 98.41 points or 1.13 percent to 8,809.12 and the S&P 500 gained 25.70 points or 0.90 percent to end at 2,868.44.

The higher open on Wall Street was a positive reaction to optimism that states will soon start to ease shutdown restrictions as Covid-19 concerns start to fade.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said U.S. service sector activity contracted for the first time since December of 2009 in April.

Crude oil futures extended gains to a fifth straight session as prices rose sharply Tuesday amid easing worries about energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $4.17 or 20.5 percent at $24.56 a barrel, the highest settlement in more than two weeks.

