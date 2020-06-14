Indonesia Stock Market May Extend Friday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Friday halted the three-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 210 points or 4.4 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 4,880-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests a higher open on bargain hunting, although an increase in Covid-19 cases may limit the upside. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Friday following mixed performances from the resource stocks and financial shares.

For the day, the index added 25.61 points or 0.53 percent to finish at the daily high of 4,880.36 after trading as low as 4,712.07.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia skidded 1.44 percent, while Bank Mandiri soared 4.26 percent, Bank Central Asia eased 0.18 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia surged 6.18 percent, Indosat climbed 1.35 percent, Indocement dipped 0.20 percent, Semen Indonesia sank 0.53 percent, Vale Indonesia retreated 1.39 percent, Timah jumped 1.72 percent and Aneka Tambang, Indofood Suskes, Bumi Resources and United Tractors were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved sharply higher on Friday, recovering from heavy selling a day earlier.

The Dow jumped 477.34 points or 1.90 percent to finish at 25,605.54, while the NASDAQ advanced 96.08 points or 1.01 percent to end at 9,588.81 and the S&P 500 climbed 39.21 points or 1.31 percent to close at 3,041.31. For the week, the Dow shed 5.6 percent, the NASDAQ lost 2.3 percent and the S&P fell 4.8 percent.

Bargain hunting contributed to the strength on Wall Street as traders looked to pick up stocks at relatively reduced levels. The steep drop on Thursday marked the worst day for the markets since the sell-off seen as worries about the coronavirus began to escalate in March.

Adding to the positive sentiment, the University of Michigan noted a continued rebound in U.S. consumer sentiment in June. Also, the Labor Department reported a bigger than expected jump in U.S. import prices in May.

Crude oil futures settled lower on Friday for their first weekly loss in seven weeks as uncertainty about energy demand amid worries about the global growth outlook weighed. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures ended down $0.08 or 0.2 percent at $36.26 a barrel.

Closer to home, Indonesia will release May numbers for imports, exports and trade balance later today, as well as Q1 results for its business confidence index. The business confidence index had a score of 104.82 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Imports are expected to plummeted 24.55 percent on year after sinking 18.58 percent in April. Exports are called lower by an annual 17.98 percent after falling 7.02 percent in the previous month. The trade balance is expected to show a surplus of $0.42 billion following the $0.35 billion shortfall a month earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.