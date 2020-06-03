Indonesia Stock Market May Crack 5,000-Point Barrier

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has climbed higher in eight straight sessions, soaring more than 420 points or 9 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 4,940-point plateau and it's expected to open higher again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat after data supported optimism for economic recovery following the shutdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are also tipped to open in the green.

The JCI finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares and food stocks, although the cement companies were down on profit taking.

For the day, the index advanced 93.50 points or 1.93 percent to finish at 4,941.01 after trading between 4,847.52 and 4,960.07.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia climbed 1.60 percent, while Bank Mandiri soared 5.19 percent, Bank Central Asia surged 7.84 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia spiked 4.03 percent, Indosat shed 0.48 percent, Indocement lost 0.74 percent, Semen Indonesia fell 0.26 percent, Indofood Suskes advanced 2.90 percent, Vale Indonesia tumbled 1.71 percent, Timah surged 4.80 percent and Bumi Resources and Aneka Tambang were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks moved sharply higher on Wednesday, sending the major averages to fresh multi-month closing highs.

The Dow surged 527.24 points or 2.05 percent to finish at 26,269.89, while the NASDAQ advanced 74.54 points or 0.78 percent to end at 9,682.91 and the S&P 500 jumped 42.05 points or 1.36 percent to close at 3,122.87.

The continued strength on Wall Street came as new economic data added to investor optimism for a quick recovery, including a report from payroll processor ADP showing the pace of private sector job losses slowed more than expected in May.

A separate report from the Institute for Supply Management also showed the pace of contraction in the service sector slowed more than expected.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Wednesday on reports that OPEC will likely extend production cuts by another month. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up $0.48 or 1.3 percent at $37.29 a barrel, the best closing level for a front-month contract since March 6.

