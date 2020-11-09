Indonesia Stock Market May Continue Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, advancing more than 250 points or 5 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 5,355-point plateau and it's expected to open higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive on hopes for a Covid-19 vaccine. The European markets were sharply higher and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares and resource stocks.

For the day, the index rose 20.48 points or 0.38 percent to finish at 5,356.00 after trading between 5,319.42 and 5,395.71.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia jumped 1.60 percent, while Bank Mandiri gathered 1.65 percent, Bank CIMB Niaga collected 0.64 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia rallied 2.82 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia spiked 3.65 percent, Bank Central Asia dipped 0.24 percent, Indosat skidded 1.40 percent, Astra International plunged 3.86 percent, Indocement added 0.57 percent, Semen Indonesia dropped 1.21 percent, Indofood Suskes rose 0.35 percent, Astra Agro Lestari tumbled 1.83 percent, Aneka Tambang skyrocketed 10.22 percent, Vale Indonesia surged 6.56 percent, Bukit Asam gained 1.01 percent, Timah soared 8.77 percent and Bumi Resources was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as stocks skyrocketed to open Monday before giving ground as the day progressed and finished on opposite sides of the unchanged line.

The Dow surged 834.57 points or 2.95 percent to finish at 29,157.97, while the NASDAQ plummeted 181.45 points or 1.53 percent to end at 11,713.78 and the S&P 500 jumped 41.06 points or 1.17 percent to close at 3,550.50.

The early rally on Wall Street came following upbeat results from a phase 3 study of the coronavirus vaccine being developed by Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX).

The vaccine news added to positive sentiment generated in reaction to the weekend's news that Democratic candidate Joe Biden's is projected to win the presidential election.

However, President Donald Trump has refused to concede the race, alleging widespread voter fraud with no evidence and launching legal challenges in several key states.

The NASDAQ's slide came as traders moved money out of tech stocks that benefited from the coronavirus pandemic.

Crude oil prices rose sharply Monday as positive news about a potential coronavirus vaccine outweighed reports showing spikes in new infections. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended up $3.15 or 8.5 percent at $40.29 a barrel.

Closer to home, Indonesia will see Q3 numbers for current account later today; in the previous three months, the current account deficit was $2.9 billion.

