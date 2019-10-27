Indonesia Stock Market May Bounce Higher Again On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market halted the 10-day winning streak in which it had soared almost 310 points or 5.1 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,250-point plateau although it's looking at a green light on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on growing optimism for a trade deal between the United States and China. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The JCI finished sharply lower on Friday following profit taking among the financials and resource stocks, among others.

For the day, the index tumbled 87.30 points or 1.38 percent to finish at 6,252.35 after trading between 6,243.25 and 6,348.31.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia skidded 1.10 percent, while Bank Mandiri plunged 3.11 percent, Bank Central Asia retreated 1.59 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia dropped 0.95 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia tumbled 1.63 percent, Indosat plummeted 5.12 percent, Semen Indonesia sank 1.38 percent, Indofood Suskes shed 1.31 percent, United Tractors contracted 3.31 percent, Bumi Resources climbed 1.18 percent, Aneka Tambang lost 2.05 percent, Vale Indonesia fell 2.97 percent, Timah was down 1.60 percent and Indocement was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks shook off early weakness on Friday, rebounding to hit their best closing levels in three months.

The Dow added 152.56 points or 0.57 percent to 26,958.06, while the NASDAQ gained 57.32 points or 0.70 percent to 8,243.12 and the S&P 500 rose 12.26 points or 0.41 percent to 3,022.55. For the week, the Dow jumped 1.2 percent, the NASDAQ spiked 1.9 percent and the S&P rose 0.7 percent.

The strength on Wall Street came after the U.S. Trade Representative's office said the U.S. and China have made progress toward finalizing a phase one trade deal.

The upbeat comments about the trade talks added to the positive sentiment seen in reaction to the latest batch of earnings from the likes of Intel (INTC) and credit card giant Visa (V).

Crude oil moved moderately higher again on Friday, extending its recent upward trend on global trade optimism. West Texas Intermediate rose $0.43 to $56.66 a barrel, ending at its best closing level in a month.

