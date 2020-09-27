Indonesia Stock Market May Add To Its Winnings

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Friday ended the four-day losing streak in which it had stumbled more than 215 points or 4.5 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just beneath the 4,950-point plateau and it's expected to open in the green again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with technology stocks expected to lead the markets higher amidst bargain hunting. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were sharply higher and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The JCI finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares, cement companies and resource stocks.

For the day, the index soared 103.03 points or 2.13 percent to finish at 4,945.79 after trading between 4,848.02 and 4,949.30.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia soared 5.21 percent, while Bank Mandiri accelerated 5.42 percent, Bank CIMB Niaga collected 2.13 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia surged 6.24 percent, Indosat gained 0.78 percent, Indocement rallied 2.83 percent, Astra Agro Lestari advanced 2.31 percent, Aneka Tambang gained 1.39 percent, Vale Indonesia spiked 3.13 percent, Timah lost 0.74 percent and Semen Indonesia, Indofood Suskes and Bumi Resources were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks showed a lack of direction early Friday but surged in the afternoon to finish solidly higher.

The Dow jumped 358.56 points or 1.34 percent to finish at 27,173.96, while the NASDAQ spiked 241.26 points or 2.26 percent to end at 10,913.56 and the S&P 500 climbed 51.87 points or 1.60 percent to close at 3,298.46. For the week, the Dow fell 1.7 percent, the NASDAQ rose 1.1 percent and the S&P was down 0.6 percent.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street came as technology stocks moved higher, rebounding from recent weakness. Big-name tech stocks like Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) posted significant gains on the day.

Traders also kept an eye on developments in Washington amid reports House Democrats plan to unveil a new $2.4 trillion coronavirus relief bill. The price tag for the bill is $1 trillion less than a stimulus package the House passed back in May but may still be too high for Republicans.

In economic news, the Commerce Department reported a much smaller than expected increase in durable goods orders in August.

Crude oil prices eased on Friday, weighed down by concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to rising coronavirus cases and fresh lockdown measures. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended down $0.06 or 0.2 percent at $40.25 a barrel. WTI Crude oil futures shed 2.6 percent for the week.

