Indonesia Stock Market May Add To Its Winnings

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Friday snapped the two-day slide in which it had dipped more than 15 points or 0.2 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,100-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on growing optimism over an end to the trade dispute between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher on Friday and the Asian markets are expected to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares, resource stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index spiked 82.16 points or 1.36 percent to finish at 6,105.80 after trading between 6,033.32 and 6,109.12.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia shed 0.66 percent, while Bank Mandiri collected 0.38 percent, Bank Central Asia added 0.25 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia soared 3.33 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia gained 0.77 percent, Indosat rose 0.37 percent, Indocement spiked 1.82 percent, Semen Indonesia accelerated 2.38 percent, Bumi Resources surged 3.70 percent, Aneka Tambang accelerated 2.01 percent, Vale Indonesia climbed 1.06 percent, Timah jumped 1.70 percent and Indofood Suskes was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks moved sharply higher on Friday, extending recent gains.

The Dow jumped 319.92 points or 1.21 percent to finish at 26,816.59, while the NASDAQ spiked 106.26 points or 1.34 percent to 8,057.04 and the S&P 500 climbed 32.14 points or 1.09 percent to 2,970.27. For the week, the Dow and NASDAQ rose 0.9 percent, while the S&P added 0.6 percent.

The rally on Wall Street came as traders expressed continued optimism about U.S.-China trade talks, with President Donald Trump announcing late in the trading day that the two economic powers have reached a "very substantial phase one deal."

Trump said the agreement would take about three weeks to write and would likely be signed by both sides by the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Chile in November.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Friday on supply concerns after an Iranian oil tanker exploded in the Red Sea after being hit by missiles launched from Saudi Arabia. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for November ended up $1.15 or 2.2 percent at $54.70 a barrel.

