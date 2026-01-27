Indonesia Stock Market May Add To Its Winnings On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has moved higher in back-to-back sessions, collecting almost 30 points or 0.4 percent in that span. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 8,980-point plateau and it may see additional support again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside, boosted by gains from the oil, gold and technology sectors. The European and U.S. markets were mixed to higher and the overbought Asian bourses may see mild upside - although they may see profit taking later in the day.

The JCI finished slightly higher on Tuesday following gains from the telecoms, mixed performances from the cement and resource companies and weakness from the financial sector.

For the day, the index perked 4.90 points or 0.05 percent to finish at the daily high of 8.980.23 after trading as low as 8,873.48.

Among the actives, Bank CIMB Niaga tumbled 1.89 percent, while Bank Mandiri tanked 2.04 percent, Bank Danamon Indonesia and Bank Rakyat Indonesia both sank 0.78 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia shed 0.66 percent, Bank Central Asia stumbled 1.96 percent, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison rallied 2.50 percent, Indocement improved 0.72 percent, Semen Indonesia skidded 1.12 percent, Indofood Sukses Makmur retreated 1.47 percent, United Tractors plunged 5.87 percent, Astra International plummeted 8.36 percent, Energi Mega Persada surged 8.09 percent, Astra Agro Lestari jumped 1.64 percent, Aneka Tambang surrendered 3.15 percent, Vale Indonesia fell 0.37 percent, Timah dipped 0.27 percent and Bumi Resources soared 3.61 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is murky as the major averages opened mixed on Tuesday and stayed that way throughout the trading day.

The Dow tumbled 407.72 points or 0.83 percent to finish at 49,004.68, while the NASDAQ jumped 215.74 points or 0.91 percent to close at 23,817.10 and the S&P 500 added 30.82 points or 0.44 percent to end at 6,981.05.

The strength in the broader markets came as traders remain optimistic ahead of the release of earnings news from big-name tech companies like Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL) and Meta Platforms (META).

Traders were also cautious ahead of the monetary policy announcement from the Federal Reserve later today. While the Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, traders will pay close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates.

In U.S. economic news, the Conference Board reported a significant deterioration in consumer confidence in January - hitting its lowest level since May 2014,.

Crude oil prices soared on Tuesday as U.S. naval forces have started building up near Iran, while Lebanese and Yemeni militias have pledged support to Iran, leading to a heightening of tensions. West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery was up $1.61 or 2.66 percent at $62.24 per barrel.

