Indonesia Stock Market Likely To Remain Rangebound

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had improved almost 60 points or 0.8 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 7,200-point plateau although it's likely to move higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on continued optimism for earnings. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and now tech shares are expected to lead the Asian markets higher.

The JCI finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares and resource stocks.

For the day, the index dropped 76.06 points or 1.05 percent to finish at the daily low of 7,199.23 after peaking at 7,297.39.

Among the actives, Bank CIMB Niaga shed 0.43 percent, while Bank Negara Indonesia dipped 0.30 percent, Bank Central Asia sank 0.97 percent, Bank Mandiri lost 0.66 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia collected 0.44 percent, Indosat skyrocketed 11.31 percent, Indocement rallied 2.49 percent, Semen Indonesia surrendered 1.63 percent, Indofood Suskes climbed 1.22 percent, United Tractors retreated 1.33 percent, Astra International skidded 1.43 percent, Energi Mega Persada soared 3.98 percent, Bakrie Sumatera Plantations advanced 0.78 percent, Astra Agro Lestari tanked 3.26 percent, Aneka Tambang declined 1.72 percent, Vale Indonesia surged 4.52 percent, Timah tumbled 1.95 percent, Bumi Resources plummeted 6.25 percent and Bank Danamon Indonesia was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened higher on Tuesday and picked up steam as the day progressed, ending sharply higher.

The Dow surged 499.51 points or 1.45 percent to finish at 34,911.20, while the NASDAQ soared 287.30 points or 2.15 percent to end at 13,619.66 and the S&P 500 jumped 70.52 points or 1.61 percent to close at 4,462.21.

The rally on Wall Street reflected largely upbeat earnings news from companies like Hasbro (HAS) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), although insurance giant Travelers (TRV) moved sharply lower despite earnings that beat estimates.

In U.S. economic news, the Commerce Department said new residential construction saw modest growth in March, while building permits also unexpectedly bounced higher.

Crude oil prices fell sharply Tuesday on concerns about outlook for energy demand following a downward revision in global growth forecast by the International Monetary Fund. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down by $5.65 or 5.2 percent at $102.56 a barrel.

Closer to home, Indonesia will release March figures for loan growth later today; in February, loans increased 6.33 percent on year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.