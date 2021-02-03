Indonesia Stock Market Likely Rangebound On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished higher in two of three trading days since the end of the seven-day losing streak in which it had plummeted almost 580 points or 9.2 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,075-point plateau although it may spin its wheels on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests little movement on stimulus concerns and lackluster earnings news. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Wednesday as gains from the financial shares and automobile stocks were capped by weakness from the cement and resource companies.

For the day, the index added 33.90 points or 0.56 percent to finish at 6,077.75 after trading between 6,047.41 and 6,137.68.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia spiked 4.01 percent, while Bank Mandiri collected 0.39 percent, Bank CIMB Niaga surged 8.29 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia soared 6.78 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia added 0.46 percent, Astra International rallied 2.93 percent, Indosat tanked 3.72 percent, Indocement tumbled 1.55 percent, Semen Indonesia lost 0.68 percent, Indofood Suskes fell 0.40 percent, Astra Agro Lestari skidded 1.35 percent, Aneka Tambang plunged 3.72 percent, Vale Indonesia sank 0.85 percent, Timah retreated 1.31 percent and Bumi Resources plummeted 4.76 percent.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as stocks showed a lack of direction on Wednesday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending mixed and little changed.

The Dow added 36.12 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 30,723.60, while the NASDAQ eased 2.23 points or 0.02 percent to end at 13,610.54 and the S&P 500 rose 3.86 points or 0.10 percent to close at 3,830.17.

Earnings news was inconsistent as Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL), Amgen (AMGN) and Amazon all beat the street although only Alphabet posted gains in the market.

The lackluster performance by the broader markets followed the release of some upbeat economic data, which raised concerns lawmakers will feel less pressure to provide additional stimulus.

Payroll processor ADP noted a much stronger than expected rebound in private sector employment in January, while the Institute for Supply Management showed U.S. service sector activity unexpectedly accelerated last month.

Crude oil prices moved higher to hit 11-month highs on Wednesday, lifted by OPEC's decision to cut crude production for two months. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended up $0.93 or 1.7 percent at $55.69 a barrel.

