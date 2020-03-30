Indonesia Stock Market Inherits Firm Lead For Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Monday halted the two-day winning streak in which it had skyrocketed more than 600 points or 13. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 4,415-point plateau and it's looking at a green light for Tuesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with bargain hunting likely to follow the heavy selling seen in recent sessions, The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The JCI finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares, resource stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index tumbled 131.07 points or 2.88 percent to finish at 4,414.50 after trading between 4,317.71 and 4,545.36.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia plunged 5.58 percent, while Bank Mandiri sank 6.88 percent, Bank Central Asia eased 0.27 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia retreated 6.77 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia declined 6.81 percent, Indocement plummeted 6.93 percent, Semen Indonesia lost 6.90 percent, Indofood Suskes fell 6.62 percent, Astra International tanked 6.86 percent, Aneka Tambang tumbled 6.09 percent, Vale Indonesia advanced 1.00 percent, Timah skidded 3.70 percent and Bumi Resources was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks moved steadily higher on Monday, offsetting Friday's losses while extending last week's overall gains.

The Dow jumped 690.17 points or 3.19 percent to finish at 22,327.48, while the NASDAQ climbed 271.77 points or 3.62 percent to end at 7,774.15 and the S&P 500 gained 85.18 points or 3.35 percent to 2,626.65.

The strength on Wall Street came after President Donald Trump extended national social distancing guidelines until April 30 instead of April 12. Public health experts had warned that reopening the country too early risked making the coronavirus outbreak even worse.

The coronavirus is likely to remain the primary focus, although the Labor Department's monthly jobs report on Friday is still likely to attract attention. Economists currently expect the report to show a loss of about 148,000 jobs in March, with the unemployment rate jumping to 3.9 percent from 3.5 percent.

Crude oil prices plunged sharply on Monday to their lowest close in 18 years on rising concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to the coronavirus. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down $1.42 or 6.6 percent at $20.09 a barrel, the lowest settlement since February 2002.

