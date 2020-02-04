Indonesia Stock Market Has Positive Lead For Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Tuesday ended the three-day losing streak in which it had fallen more than 230 points or 4 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 5,920-point plateau and it's expected to open higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive as investors continue to look for bargains after last week's heavy selling. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and resource stocks.

For the day, the index gained 38.17 points or 0.65 percent to finish at 5,922.34 after trading between 5,911.88 and 5,952.95.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia sank 1.15 percent, while Bank Mandiri collected 0.33 percent, Bank Central Asia spiked 2.48 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia accelerated 3.16 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia jumped 2.24 percent, Indosat added 0.92 percent, Indocement eased 0.15 percent, Semen Indonesia rose 0.21 percent, Indofood Suskes advanced 0.98 percent, Aneka Tambang soared 2.10 percent, Vale Indonesia climbed 1.54 percent, Timah surged 2.90 percent and Bumi Resources was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks moved sharply higher on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session after last week's selloff.

The Dow jumped 407.82 points or 1.44 percent to end at 28,807.63, while the NASDAQ surged 194.57 points or 2.10 percent to 9,467.57 and the S&P 500 climbed 48.67 points or 1.50 percent to 3,297.59.

The rally on Wall Street came as traders seem to expect China to announce additional stimulus measures to boost the economy amid the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

The coronavirus has now claimed 425 lives and infected more than 20,000 people in mainland China, with efforts to contain the outbreak expected to stifle the Chinese economy.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured goods spiked by more than anticipated in December.

Crude oil futures failed to hold early gains and settled lower on Tuesday, weighed by concerns over the outlook for energy demand amid the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak in China. West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil futures ended down $0.50 or 1 percent at $49.61 a barrel.

Closer to home, Indonesia will release Q4 numbers for gross domestic product later today; in the three months prior, GDP gained 3.06 percent on quarter and 5.02 percent on year.

