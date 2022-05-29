Indonesia Stock Market Has Firm Lead For Monday's Trade

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the four-day winning streak in which it had spiked more than 320 points or 4.9 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 7,025-point plateau and it's expected to open higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat is easing concerns for the outlook of interest rates, with technology stocks expected to lead the way higher. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares and cement companies, while the resource stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index spiked 142.76 points or 2.07 percent to finish at 7,026.26 after trading between 6,938.29 and 7,032.82.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia rallied 3.39 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga collected 0.50 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia jumped 3.08 percent, Bank Central Asia improved 2.71 percent, Bank Mandiri spiked 3.18 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia surged 4.37 percent, Indosat soared 3.33 percent, Indocement climbed 1.47 percent, Semen Indonesia accelerated 2.68 percent, Indofood Suskes rose 0.39 percent, United Tractors added 0.75 percent, Astra International was up 1.76 percent, Energi Mega Persada skyrocketed 4.50 percent, Bakrie Sumatera Plantations gained 0.85 percent, Astra Agro Lestari strengthened 1.88 percent, Aneka Tambang sank 0.80 percent, Vale Indonesia soared 2.63 percent, Bumi Resources tumbled 1.79 percent and Timah was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened solidly higher on Friday and picked up steam as the day progressed, finishing sharply higher.

The Dow surged 575.76 points or 1.76 percent to finish at 33,212.96, while the NASDAQ soared 390.43 points or 3.33 percent to end at 12,131.13 and the S&P 500 spiked 100.40 points or 2.47 percent to close at 4,158.24.

For the week, the Dow soared 6.2 percent, the NASDAQ rallied 6.8 percent and the S&P gained 6.6 percent.

The continued strength on Wall Street followed a Commerce Department report showing a slowdown in the pace of core consumer price growth in April. The data contributed to optimism that the Fed will slow the pace of monetary policy tightening in the second half of the year.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Friday amid rising hopes about increased demand for fuel during the summer season, and the prospect of an EU ban on Russian oil. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended higher by $0.98 or 0.9 percent at $115.07 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.