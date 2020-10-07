Indonesia Stock Market Has A Green Light For Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, advancing almost 80 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 5,000-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests a higher open on renewed stimulus hopes, although some of the overbought bourses may see profit taking as the day progresses. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were firmly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The JCI finished slightly higher on Wednesday following gains from the cement stocks and mixed performances from the financials and resource companies.

For the day, the index rose 5.11 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 5,004.33 after trading between 4,962.09 and 5,014.61.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia tumbled 1.77 percent, while Bank Mandiri advanced 0.91 percent, Bank CIMB Niaga skidded 1.34 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia dropped 2.19 percent, Bank Central Asia collected 0.96 percent, Indosat jumped 1.96 percent, Astra International was up 0.22 percent, Indocement rallied 2.12 percent, Semen Indonesia added 0.53 percent, Indofood Suskes retreated 1.38 percent, Astra Agro Lestari shed 0.48 percent, Aneka Tambang lost 0.69 percent, Vale Indonesia plunged 4.97 percent, Timah sank 0.71 percent, Bumi Resources accelerated 2.00 percent and Bank Negara Indonesia was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened higher on Monday and stayed that way throughout the session, offsetting losses from the previous day.

The Dow spiked 530.70 points or 1.91 percent to finish at 28,303.46, while the NASDAQ jumped 210.00 points or 1.88 percent to end at 11,364.60 and the S&P 500 rallied 58.49 points or 1.74 percent to close at 3,419.44.

The rebound on Wall Street comes after President Donald Trump indicated he would support individual stimulus measures after calling off negotiations over a broader relief package.

Trump's tweet that he would end negotiations on a new fiscal stimulus package sent shivers through the markets on Tuesday and triggered the sell-off.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Wednesday on stimulus concerns and after data showed an increase in crude stockpiles last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended up $1.45 or 3.7 percent at $40.67 a barrel.

Closer to home, Indonesia will provide August data for retail sales later today; in July, sales were down 12.3 percent on year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.