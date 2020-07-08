Indonesia Stock Market Has A Green Light For Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market moved higher again on Wednesday, one day after it had snapped the five-day winning streak in which it had collected more than 85 points or 1.7 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 5,075-point plateau and it's in line for continued support on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with optimism for economic recovery tempered by renewed coronavirus fears. The European markets were down and the U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The JCI finished sharply higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares and cement stocks.

For the day, the index surged 89.09 points or 1.79 percent to finish at 5,076.17 after trading between 4,985.02 and 5,080.25.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia climbed 1.42 percent, while Bank Mandiri surged 4.46 percent, Bank Central Asia spiked 3.51 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia soared 4.35 percent, Indosat added 0.39 percent, Indocement jumped 1.71 percent, Semen Indonesia gained 0.52 percent, Indofood Suskes advanced 0.76 percent, Aneka Tambang rallied 1.54 percent, Vale Indonesia sank 0.95 percent and Timah and Bumi Resources were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks fluctuated early Wednesday before moving firmly to the upside as the day progressed.

The Dow gained 177.10 points or 0.68 percent to finish at 26,067.28, while the NASDAQ spiked 148.61 points or 1.44 percent to end at 10,492.50 and the S&P 500 collected 24.62 points or 0.78 percent to close at 3,169.94.

The choppy trading seen for much of the session came amid relatively light volume, with a lack of major U.S. economic news keeping traders on the sidelines.

The NASDAQ continued to benefit from strong gains by tech giants like Apple (AAPL), which surged 2.3 percent after Deutsche Bank raised its price target on the company's stock. Gains by Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX) and Facebook (FB) also helped lift the tech-heavy index to a new record closing high.

Crude oil prices rose Wednesday as a slightly higher demand forecast for next year by the Energy Information Administration helped offset a sharp jump in crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended up $0.28 or 0.7 percent at $40.90 a barrel.

