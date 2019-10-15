Indonesia Stock Market Has A Green Light

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, gathering more than 130 points or 2.2 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,160-point plateau and it's called higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive on solid earnings news. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the cement stocks and mixed performances from the financial shares and resource companies.

For the day, the index climbed 31.29 points or 0.51 percent to finish at the daily high of 6,158.17 after moving as low as 6,118.26.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia collected 0.44 percent, while Bank Mandiri shed 0.38 percent, Bank Central Asia lost 0.40 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia spiked 3.25 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia added 0.51 percent, Indosat skyrocketed 7.24 percent, Indocement accelerated 3.43 percent, Semen Indonesia jumped 2.07 percent, Indofood Suskes skidded 1.30 percent, Bumi Resources climbed 1.22 percent, Aneka Tambang sank 1.50 percent, Vale Indonesia plummeted 3.92 percent and Timah fell 0.55 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved sharply higher on Tuesday, extending gains from last week.

The Dow added 237.44 points or 0.89 percent to 27,024.80, while the NASDAQ spiked 100.06 points or 1.24 percent to 8,148.71 and the S&P 500 rose 29.53 points or 1.00 percent to 2,995.68.

The rally on Wall Street comes as the spotlight shifted to corporate earnings news, with upbeat results from some big-name companies generating considerable buying interest. Corporate news has recently taken a backseat to developments on the trade front but is likely to attract attention as earnings season ramps up in the coming days.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM), UnitedHealth (UNH), Citigroup (C) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) were among the companies that beat the street.

Also, semiconductor stocks showed a substantial move to the upside over the course of the session, driving the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index up by 2.2 percent to a new record closing high.

Crude oil prices declined on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session amid concerns about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for November were down $0.78 or 1.5 percent at $52.81 a barrel.

