Indonesia Stock Market Expected To Remain Rangebound

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had collected more than 45 points or 0.7 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 7,000-point plateau and it's likely to see little movement on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is lackluster, rising residual momentum and surging crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the food and cement stocks, while the financials and resource companies were mixed.

For the day, the index lost 47.16 points or 0.67 percent to finish at 7,002.53 after trading between 6,978.40 and 7,055.34.

Among the actives, Bank Central Asia collected 0.32 percent, while Bank Mandiri dropped 0.95 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia fell 0.42 percent, Indosat retreated 1.41 percent, Semen Indonesia stumbled 1.14 percent, Indofood Suskes tanked 2.94 percent, United Tractors skidded 1.03 percent, Astra International plunged 2.66 percent, Energi Mega Persada dropped 1.19 percent, Astra Agro Lestari jumped 1.80 percent, Aneka Tambang gained 0.76 percent, Vale Indonesia climbed 1.11 percent, Bumi Resources surrendered 1.69 percent and Bank Danamon Indonesia, Bank CIMB Niaga, Indocement, Timah, Bakrie Sumatera Plantations and Bank Negara Indonesia were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is uninspired as the major averages opened mixed on Friday and wound up in similar fashion and little changed at the session's end.

The Dow climbed 153.34 points or 0.44 percent to finish at 34,861,24, while the NASDAQ shed 22.50 points or 0.16 percent to end at 14,169.30 and the S&P 500 rose 22.90 points or 0.51 percent to close at 4,543.06. For the week, the Dow rose 0.3 percent, the S&P jumped 1.8 percent and the NASDAQ spiked 2.0 percent.

The choppy trade came after the U.S. and the European Union signed an agreement for the supply of liquefied natural gas to reduce reliance on Russian supply.

In U.S. economic news, the National Association of Realtors said pending home sales unexpectedly saw further downside in February. Also, the University of Michigan said consumer sentiment in the U.S. fell more than expected in March.

Crude oil prices rallied Friday afternoon, lifted by news about a missile strike at an oil storage depot in Saudi Arabian city Jeddah. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended higher by $1.56 or 1.4 percent at $113.90 a barrel; they gained nearly 12 percent in the week.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.