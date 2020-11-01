Indonesia Stock Market Expected To Open Under Pressure

(RTTNews) - Ahead of the long holiday break in observance of the birth of the prophet Muhammad, the Indonesia stock market had ended the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 50 points or 1 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just beneath the 5,130-point plateau and it figures to catch up on a lot of missed negative sentiment on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is weak on disappointing earnings news, rising coronavirus cases and pre-election volatility in the United States. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday as the financial shares, cement stocks and resource companies were mostly in the red.

For the day, the index lost 15.82 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 5,128.23 after trading between 5,110.62 and 5,155.57.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia tumbled 1.60 percent, while Bank Negara Indonesia plunged 2.27 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia collected 0.60 percent, Bank Central Asia slid 0.43 percent, Indosat shed 0.50 percent, Indocement dropped 0.81 percent, Semen Indonesia fell 0.26 percent, Indofood Suskes skidded 1.06 percent, Astra International gained 0.46 percent, Astra Agro Lestari soared 3.08 percent, Aneka Tambang lost 0.47 percent, Vale Indonesia tanked 1.94 percent, Timah sank 0.60 percent and Bank Mandiri, Bank CIMB Niaga and Bumi Resources were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks opened lower on Friday and moved deeper into the red as the day progressed, cutting into gains from the previous session.

The Dow shed 157.50 points or 0.59 percent to finish at 26,501.60, while the NASDAQ plunged 274.01 points or 2.45 percent to end at 10,911.59 and the S&P 500 sank 40.15 points or 1.21 percent to close at 3,269.96. For the week, the Dow shed 6.5 percent, the NASDAQ lost 5.5 percent and the S&P fell 5.6 percent.

The sharp pullback on Wall Street reflected a negative reaction to earnings news from a number of big-name tech companies, including Apple (AAPL), Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN) and Twitter (TWTR).

Lingering concerns about the recent spike in coronavirus cases also weighed on Wall Street along with uncertainty about this week's presidential election.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said personal income rebounded more than anticipated in September, while the University of Michigan said consumer sentiment improved slightly more than estimated in October.

Crude oil prices sank again on Friday, extending the steep drop seen in the two previous sessions on continued concerns about the outlook for energy demand amid a renewed spike in coronavirus cases. Crude for December delivery fell $0.38 to a five-month low of $35.79 a barrel.

Closer to home, Indonesia will provide October figures for inflation and Q3 results for business confidence later today. In September, overall inflation was down 0.05 percent on month and up 1.42 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 1.86 percent. The business confidence index score in Q2 was 102.90.

