Indonesia Stock Market Expected To Halt Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in six straight sessions, sinking almost 460 points or 7.2 percent in that span. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 5,980-point plateau although it's overdue for support on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets calls for a technical rebound after heavy losses and highly speculative trading in the previous session. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The JCI finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares, cement companies and resource stocks.

For the day, the index plunged 129.78 points or 2.12 percent to finish at 5,979.39 after trading between 5,957.55 and 6,123.46.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia sank 2.71 percent, while Bank Mandiri retreated 3.42 percent, Bank CIMB Niaga tanked 4.44 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia fell 3.35 percent, Indosat plunged 5.91 percent, United Tractors spiked 2.03 percent, Indocement cratered 6.83 percent, Semen Indonesia dropped 2.59 percent, Indofood Suskes lost 3.44 percent, Astra Agro Lestari declined 3.91 percent, Aneka Tambang plummeted 6.67 percent, Vale Indonesia crashed 6.09 percent, Timah tumbled 6.92 percent and Bumi Resources lost 6.17 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as stocks opened higher on Thursday and remained in the green throughout the session after two days of weakness.

The Dow climbed 300.19 points or 0.99 percent to finish at 30,603.36, while the NASDAQ gained 66.56 points or 0.50 percent to end at 13,337.16 and the S&P 500 added 36.61 points or 0.98 percent to close at 3,787.38.

The early rally on Wall Street followed a report from the Labor Department showing a bigger than expected drop in first-time claims for U.S. jobless benefits last week.

Also, the Commerce Department said economic growth matched estimates in the fourth quarter of 2020, and also that new home sales in the U.S. rebounded in December after falling in four consecutive months.

On the corporate scene, shares of Apple (AAPL) and Tesla (TSLA) slumped after disappointing earnings news, while heavily shorted stocks like GameStop (GME), AMC Entertainment (AMC) and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) gave back ground after skyrocketing in the previous session.

Crude oil futures settled lower on Thursday on worries about the outlook for energy demand due to rising coronavirus cases, tighter lockdown restrictions and delays in vaccine supplies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March sank $0.51 or 1 percent at $52.34 a barrel.

